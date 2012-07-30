FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC says $700 million U.S. provision "best estimate" for costs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 30, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

HSBC says $700 million U.S. provision "best estimate" for costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC said costs related to U.S. law enforcement issues could be “significantly higher” than a $700 million provision it took to cover them.

HSBC said in a statement the $700 million provision it had made was a “best estimate of the aggregate amount of fines and penalties that are likely to be imposed in connection with these matters.”

Gulliver later told reporters on a call: “The number could be significantly higher ... it’s entirely at the discretion of the Department of Justice”.

A U.S. Senate report this month slammed HSBC for letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.