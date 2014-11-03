FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC says only detailed FX settlement talks are with UK regulator
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2014 / 9:33 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC says only detailed FX settlement talks are with UK regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) said Britain’s regulator was the only authority it was holding “detailed” settlement discussions with over allegations of the manipulation of currency markets.

HSBC made a $378 million provision on Monday for possible settlements over alleged foreign exchange market rigging, and it said all of that was to cover a potential fine from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority.

“At the moment the only detailed settlement discussions in which we are involved is with the FCA,” said Iain Mackay, HSBC finance director. “There are a number of other jurisdictions that have expressed interest in this topic and we are working closely with authorities in each of those to work through those issues,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.