HSBC shares fall in Hong Kong trading after below-forecast 2015 profits
February 22, 2016 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC shares fall in Hong Kong trading after below-forecast 2015 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc (0005.HK) fell in early afternoon trading after the bank reported flat 2015 earnings that were short of analysts’ expectations.

Hong Kong-traded shares were down as much as 0.7 percent, reversing gains of 2 percent earlier in the session.

The bank reported profit before tax of $18.87 billion for 2015 against $18.7 billion the year before, below the average analysts’ estimate of $21.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
