A man walks past a HSBC bank branch in the City of London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings plc will pay $12.5 million to resolve claims that its Swiss private bank advised American clients without registering to do so, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

HSBC Private Bank agreed to admit wrongdoing to settle the claims, the agency said.