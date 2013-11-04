HSBC shares up in choppy trade after Q3 update

A branch of HSBC bank is seen near Westminster Abbey, in central London March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in HSBC (HSBA.L) rose in choppy trade on Monday after the release of in-line third-quarter results.

Europe’s biggest bank posted a rise in profit before tax of 30 percent and said trading in October was in line with the first nine months of the year.

Early trade was volatile, however, and after a bounce to an intra-day high of 697 pence a share, the stock briefly turned negative but was last up around 0.3 percent.

Traded volume was heavy at nearly 20 percent of the stock's 90-day daily average after half an hour, against 6 percent for the broader FTSE 100 .FTSE, which was up 0.4 percent.