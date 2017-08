FILE PHOTO - The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC Holdings (0005.HK) were set to rise 0.95 percent on Monday after Europe's biggest bank said AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.

HSBC's shares were set to rise 0.95 percent to HK$63.60, while AIA was set to fall 2.8 percent.