HSBC faces second grilling by UK lawmakers over Swiss tax scandal
March 3, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC faces second grilling by UK lawmakers over Swiss tax scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers carry out maintenance at a 'hole in the wall' cash dispenser at a branch of HSBC in London February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC’s faces a second grilling by British lawmakers on Monday as fallout from the bank’s Swiss tax scandal continues.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said it will question HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver, former group general manager of its global private banking arm Chris Meares, and independent non-executive director Rona Fairhead at 10.15 a.m. ET on March 9.

The bank has admitted that past failings at its Swiss private banking arm allowed clients to dodge taxes.

Gulliver and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint were questioned at length by parliament’s Treasury Select Committee on Feb. 25, when Flint said the people most responsible for the failings were local management.

The committee will also grill Edward Troup, a top official at Britain’s tax authority HMRC, and Dave Hartnett, a former senior HMRC official.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens

