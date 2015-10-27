FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC to sell Bermuda trust and investment management business
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 27, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC to sell Bermuda trust and investment management business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L), has agreed to sell its Bermuda Trust Company Ltd and investment management operations in Bermuda to the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.

The Bermuda trust and investment business had about $1.5 billion of assets under management and $24 billion of assets under administration as of Dec. 31, 2014, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The banking portfolio had about $1.2 billion of assets under management, according to the bank.

The British lender will also refer its current private banking clients to Butterfield.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2016.

The bank, which is speeding up a cull of unprofitable businesses and countries, recently in August sold its unprofitable operations in Brazil to Banco Bradesco S/A (BBDC4.SA).

Reuters reported in August, citing sources, that HSBC is close to selling its loss-making Turkish business to Dutch lender ING Group ING.AS.

Bermuda-based community bank Butterfield could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.