LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd, to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.

Last month HSBC said the bank was not a position where it had a shortlist of candidates to replace Douglas Flint, but expected to identify his successor this year.

Sky, without citing its sources, said HSBC had approached Tucker about the role and talks were ongoing. No one was immediately available from HSBC for comment.

Tucker, a one-time trainee professional soccer player in Britain, joined AIA in 2010 after a previous role as chief executive of Prudential Plc.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alexander Smith)