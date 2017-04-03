HNA, Apollo Global among bidders vying for HSH Nordbank: sources

A pedestrian walks past the HSH Nordbank building in downtown Hamburg, October 25, 2014.

(Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are looking to bid for German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank [HSH.UL], according to two people familiar with the matter.

HSH Nordbank said last month it had received more than 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers.

Bloomberg earlier reported that HSH Nordbank had received bids from HNA and Apollo Global.

HSH Nordbank, HNA and Apollo Global were not immediately available for comment.