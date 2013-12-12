FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court allows HTC to sell One Mini phone in UK
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 12, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Court allows HTC to sell One Mini phone in UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Customers look at HTC smartphones in a mobile phone shop in Taipei July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

LONDON (Reuters) - Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp said it would be able to sell its One Mini smartphone in Britain after the Court of Appeal temporarily suspended an earlier ruling banning sales of the phone due to a patent infringement.

The company was told earlier in December that it would have to stop selling the One Mini smartphone in Britain after a court said the product infringed some patents owned by Finnish rival Nokia.

HTC will be allowed to continue to sell the product pending a full appeal hearing next year.

“It is unfortunate that the stay means that HTC can continue to benefit from its unauthorized and uncompensated use of Nokia innovations,” Nokia said on Thursday.

HTC said it would immediately resume shipment of its devices to Britain, adding that it would continue to appeal the ruling but in the meantime would try to find alternative technology for the smartphone to limit any disruption on its future business.

Analysts said at the time of the ban that it would have limited impact on HTC’s sales as the One Mini is not its flagship model. Europe accounts for around 20 percent of the HTC’s overall sales.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.