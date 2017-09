Customers look at HTC smartphones in a mobile phone shop in Taipei July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW) opened up 2.5 percent after it surprised the market by forecasting a small profit in the fourth quarter after its first-ever net loss in the previous quarter.

The main TAIEX index .TWII opened up 0.16 percent.