Taiwan's HTC sees Q2 revenue up 55 percent from Q1

A man poses with a replica of the HTC smartphone inside a mobile phone shop in Taipei April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shengfa Lin

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp said on Tuesday it sees a 55 percent jump in revenue in the second quarter from the previous three months, matching forecasts, while margins will also improve.

The company said in a statement that it expects its second-quarter revenue to be T$105 billion ($3.56 billion) compared to T$67.79 billion in the first quarter.

HTC is expected to earn T$101.46 billion in revenue in the second quarter, according to 21 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HTC also said it expects a gross margin and an operating margin at around 27 percent and 11 percent, respectively, improving from 25.03 percent and 7.53 percent in the previous quarter.

HTC did not elaborate in its statement, but will give a briefing at 0800 GMT.

The world’s No.5 smartphone maker reported early this month a 70 percent tumble in net profit in the first quarter to T$4.464 billion, just below forecasts, as it struggled to regain the market share lost to Apple Inc’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy range at the end of last year.

($1 = 29.5060 Taiwan dollars)

