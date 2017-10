A man poses with a replica of the HTC smartphone inside a mobile phone shop in Taipei April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shengfa Lin

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW) said on Wednesday that consolidated sales for May were T$30 billion ($1 billion), down 26.13 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The monthly sales compared with T$40.6 billion a year ago and T$31.03 billion in the previous month.

It did not give further details.