Huadian Fuxin says landslide death toll at 26, hydropower plant unaffected
May 10, 2016 / 1:47 AM / a year ago

Huadian Fuxin says landslide death toll at 26, hydropower plant unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd said on Tuesday that 26 people had died after a landslide hit sections of a hydroelectric power project in China’s southeastern Fujian province.

The landslide on Sunday destroyed an office building and living quarters, the company said, adding that 13 people were still missing and another 13 were injured.

Its Chitan hydropower plant continues to operate normally, it said in a filing late on Monday.

Senior executives were at the scene cooperating with rescue teams, it said.

The company’s shares fell 4.6 percent on Monday, lagging a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
