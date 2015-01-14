FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad-debt manager China Huarong plans $3 billion IPO in H2 2015: IFR
January 14, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Bad-debt manager China Huarong plans $3 billion IPO in H2 2015: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, the country’s biggest bad-debt manager, plans to raise $3 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering in the second half of 2015, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Huarong’s deal would be the second IPO by one of China’s so-called asset management companies (AMCs), following on the footsteps of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, which raised $2.8 billion in a Hong Kong listing in December 2013.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and ICBC International were named sponsors of the proposed IPO, IFR said. The roster of banks will likely grow, as more firms are added to the deal later.

Huarong’s media relations department in Beijing was not available for comment on the IPO plans.

The state-owned company last year sold a stake of about 20 percent to investors including Goldman and private equity firm Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] for about $2 billion.

Additional reporting by Alice Du; Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

