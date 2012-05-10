FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huawei sees consumer devices sales up a third this year
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 10, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 5 years ago

Huawei sees consumer devices sales up a third this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, the world’s No.2 telecom equipment maker that has diversified into making mobile phones, expects sales of its consumer devices to rise to $9 billion this year from $6.8 billion last year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei Mobile, made the comments during an industry conference in Beijing. Huawei’s consumer devices business group mainly sells wireless cards, mobile phones and tablet PCs.

Huawei said earlier it aimed to ship more than 100 million mobile phones this year, including 60 million smartphones to increase its global market share.

Huawei expects consumer device sales, which includes handsets, to reach $30 billion in five years, from $7 billion now, becoming as big a revenue driver as its flagship telecommunications equipment business.

The Shenzhen-based company is the world’s No.6 mobile phone maker, ranking behind other bigger players such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Nokia NOK1V.HE and ZTE Corp (000063.SZ).

Reporting by Huang Yuntao and Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.