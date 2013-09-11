FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Huawei sees 10 percent annual revenue growth over next five years
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 11, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

China's Huawei sees 10 percent annual revenue growth over next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at a Huawei mobile phone as he shops at an electronic market in Shanghai January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment firm Huawei said on Wednesday it expected to grow its revenues by 10 percent annually over the next five years from the $35 billion it achieved in 2012.

“This growth will come mainly from consumer devices and enterprise,” Huawei’s Vice President of Western Europe sales, Gaston Khoury said at a media presentation in Stockholm.

Huawei, whose arch rival in mobile networks is Sweden’s Ericsson, said this diversification would mean the share of carrier networks in its overall sales would fall from around 73 percent of the total in 2012 to around 60 percent in 2017.

The company said in July it had revenues of 113.8 billion yuan ($18.59 billion)in the first half of the year and that it was on track to increase revenues by 10 percent in the full year 2013.

Reporting by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.