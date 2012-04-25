FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei sees R&D investments rising to $4.5 billion in 2012
April 25, 2012 / 4:01 AM / 5 years ago

Huawei sees R&D investments rising to $4.5 billion in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, the world’s No.2 telecom equipment maker, expects to invest $4.5 billion in research and development this year, up from around $2.37 billion last year, Executive Vice President Eric Xu said on Wednesday.

In coming years, Huawei’s mainstay business of selling network equipment to telecom carriers will grow by 10-20 percent, while its consumer devices business will grow by around 30 percent, Xu told an analysts conference in Shenzhen, China.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee

