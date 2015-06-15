FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huawei says to invest $450 million in Germany: Handelsblatt
June 15, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Huawei says to invest $450 million in Germany: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A multi-chassis cluster router is shown inside the exhibition hall at Huawei's headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in this October 16, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] plans to invest 400 million euros ($449.88 million) in research and development in Germany by 2018, one of the company’s rotating chief executives told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Huawei Chief Executive Ken Hu was quoted as saying in excerpts of an article to be published on Tuesday that he expects to have 5,000 workers in Europe. He did not give a timeline.

The world’s second-biggest maker of network gear said in March it was beefing up its patent portfolio.

Huawei was Europe’s seventh-largest patent filer in 2014, up from 13th the previous year, according a report published last week by the European Patent Office (EPO).

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
