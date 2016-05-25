Samsung Elec to defend interests against Huawei patent suits

A man speaks on his mobile phone near a Samsung store in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will defend itself against patent lawsuits filed by smartphone rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL].

Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, has filed lawsuits against Samsung in the United States and China claiming infringement of smartphone patents.

“We will thoroughly review the complaint and take appropriate action to defend Samsung’s business interests,” Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, said in an email to Reuters.