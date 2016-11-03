Russia's Sistema makes offer for Finnish maker of Honka homes
MOSCOW Russian conglomerate Sistema plans to buy Honkarakenne Oyj , a Finland-based company that designs and builds wooden log homes, a Sistema unit said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has received regulatory approval for the sale of its 20 percent stake in Chinese peer Hua Xia (600015.SS) to PICC Property and Casualty (2328.HK), it said on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank had said in the past that it was selling the stake for 3.2 to 3.7 billion euros ($3.6-4.1 billion), depending on exchange rates. The divestment frees up capital and boosts Deutsche Bank's capital ratio by 50 basis points.
The sale of the Hua Xia stake, in which Deutsche Bank invested in 2006, was agreed in December 2015, but it took longer than expected to obtain clearance from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT Buyout group SVPGlobal has put UK food packaging group Linpac up for sale in a potential 500 million euro ($556 million) deal led by investment bank Rothschild, several people close to the matter said.
AMSTERDAM ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Thursday it would buy a quarter stake in optics company Carl Zeiss's SMT subsidiary for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to deepen their collaboration on ASML's newest generation of products.