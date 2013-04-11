FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Apax, Morgan Stanley look to sell Hub - sources
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 11, 2013 / 5:54 PM / in 4 years

Exclusive: Apax, Morgan Stanley look to sell Hub - sources

Jessica Toonkel, Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

The headquarters of Morgan Stanley is pictured in New York January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apax Partners and Morgan Stanley’s private equity arm are exploring a sale of Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International that could be valued at around $2 billion, two people familiar with the matter said this week.

The potential sale of Hub would come six years after Apax and Morgan Stanley Principal Investments took the company private for $1.8 billion, including $145 million of debt.

Representatives for Hub, Apax and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The private equity owners have yet to launch a sale process for Hub and the considerations are at an early stage, one of the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Hub, which provides property and casualty, reinsurance, life and health, as well as employee benefits, has grown through 300 acquisitions of insurance brokerages since its inception in 1998, according to the company’s website.

The firm was originally formed with the merger of 11 privately-held Canadian insurance brokerages in 1998, and today has 250 satellite offices throughout the United States.

Insurance brokers have become attractive takeover targets recently, because they have seen strong revenue growth as a result of raising prices on their offerings to offset big catastrophe losses in 2011.

In November, Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp announced it was buying U.S.-based insurance brokerage USI Holdings from Goldman Sachs Group for $2.3 billion.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.