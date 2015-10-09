NY approves M&T's acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp

Buildings are reflected in the window of an M&T Bank branch in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - New York’s banking regulator on Friday said he had approved M&T Bank Corp’s acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc, paving the way for the merger to be completed on Nov. 1.

M&T, based in Buffalo, New York, agreed to buy Paramus, New Jersey-based Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the lenders were unable to close the deal because regulators were concerned about M&T’s anti-money laundering policies.

In approving the application on Friday, Anthony Albanese, acting superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, said that M&T Bank had taken “substantial steps” to strengthen its risk management and anti-money laundering compliance programs.

The Federal Reserve on Sept. 30 said it had approved the acquisition. The Department of Justice had determined that the merger would not have a significantly adverse effect on competition, the Fed said, adding that the banking agencies had not objected to the deal. (1.usa.gov/1M1YZwi)

After the Federal Reserve approval, the banks said the transaction was expected to be completed on or about Nov. 1, pending approval of the New York regulator and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

After the merger, M&T Bank will become the 25th largest depository financial institution in the United States, with assets of about $132.5 billion and deposits of about $90.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said.