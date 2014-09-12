Hudson City CEO Ronald Hermance passes away; COO to succeed

Ronald Hermance, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson City Savings Bank, answers questions during the Reuters Housing Summit in New York, February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - Hudson City Bancorp Inc said Chief Executive Ronald Hermance Jr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, and named Chief Operating Officer Denis Salamone as successor.

Hermance, whose career spanned 26 years at Hudson City, was credited with overseeing the bank’s reorganization to a publicly held company from a mutual savings bank.

His passing comes before the close of M&T Bank Corp’s acquisition of Hudson City for $3.7 billion.

The deal, announced in August 2012 and expected to close in the second quarter of 2013, ran into trouble after the Federal Reserve raised concerns about M&T’s anti-money laundering procedures.

“While tragic, Mr. Hermance’s death is unlikely to affect the eventual outcome of the merger,” analyst Jim Sinegal of Morningstar Inc said.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc is among the largest shareholders of Buffalo, New York-based M&T.

Salamone, COO from December 2010, has been the acting CEO since Hermance went on medical leave in February 2012.

Hudson City had said at the time Hermance would undergo a bone marrow transplant as he had been diagnosed with low blood cell count.

The company’s shares, which have risen more than 35 percent since the deal was announced in 2012, closed largely unchanged at $10.13 on Friday.