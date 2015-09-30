FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Retailer Hudson's Bay raises sales forecast on Kaufhof deal close
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 30, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Retailer Hudson's Bay raises sales forecast on Kaufhof deal close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk into the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co said it expects sales and earnings for the fiscal years ending in January 2016 and 2017 to “increase significantly” following cost cuts and acquisition of the German department store chain Galeria Kaufhof.

The Canadian department store operator raised its sales forecast for the current fiscal year to a range of C$11 billion to C$11.5 billion ($8.2 billion to $8.6 billion) from C$9 billion to C$9.3 billion.

The company on Tuesday revealed plans to cut 265 corporate jobs and reduce costs by C$75 million, as it streamlines its North American operations.

Hudson’s Bay, which also expects to gain from opening of new stores in North America including Saks and Saks Off 5th in Canada, forecast sales of C$14.5 billion to C$15.5 billion for fiscal 2016.

The company now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to rise to C$850 million to C$925 million for the current fiscal year, from C$612 million for the fiscal year ended January 2015.

The company also expects adjusted EBITDA to rise to the range of C$950 million to C$1.1 billion for fiscal 2016.

Hudson’s Bay closed the previously announced 2.8 billion euros deal to buy the Kaufhof chain on Wednesday.

The Canadian store operator’s shares rose as much as 10.4 percent to C$22.88 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock had fallen 15.6 percent this year.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.