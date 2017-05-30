FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief
May 30, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 3 months ago

Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German fashion company Hugo Boss is seen at a store in Vienna, Austria, November 23, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss has picked Tchibo manager Yves Mueller to become its finance chief and fill a position that has been vacant for more than a year.

Mueller, a manager at German coffee roaster and retail chain Tchibo, will start his new job no later than January 2018, Hugo Boss said on Tuesday.

Mueller has been on Tchibo's management board since 2006, overseeing its finances and personnel, and has worked at the company since 1999.

At Hugo Boss he will replace Mark Langer, who was promoted to chief executive last year, after the departure of Claus-Dietrich Lahrs following a series of profit warnings.

The group, known for its smart men's suits, is in the process of restructuring, slashing prices in China to bring them closer to European and U.S. levels, reshaping its sub-brands to appeal to younger customers and closing loss-making stores.

Manager Magazin earlier on Tuesday reported the news of Mueller's nomination.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark Potter

