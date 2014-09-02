FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss says Permira to place 11.2 percent Hugo Boss stake
#Business News
September 2, 2014 / 6:54 PM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss says Permira to place 11.2 percent Hugo Boss stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German retailer Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) on Tuesday said an investment company controlled by private equity investor Permira[PERM.UL] is placing up to 7.9 million Hugo Boss shares.

The shares, which amount to around 11.2 percent of the company’s total capital, are being placed in an accelerated book building process, Hugo Boss said.

The shares are being placed by Red & Black S.A., a company majority owned by Permira Holdings, Hugo Boss said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
