Hugo Boss says Permira to place 11.2 percent Hugo Boss stake

The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German retailer Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) on Tuesday said an investment company controlled by private equity investor Permira[PERM.UL] is placing up to 7.9 million Hugo Boss shares.

The shares, which amount to around 11.2 percent of the company’s total capital, are being placed in an accelerated book building process, Hugo Boss said.

The shares are being placed by Red & Black S.A., a company majority owned by Permira Holdings, Hugo Boss said.