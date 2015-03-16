FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Permira to exit Hugo Boss investment
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 16, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Permira to exit Hugo Boss investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) on Monday said a 12 percent stake owned by investors, including private equity fund Permira [PERM.UL], was being sold off, a placement that would increase the luxury fashion retailer’s free float to 91 percent of its share capital.

The luxury goods company said the process to sell a stake of 8.4 million Hugo Boss shares held by investment vehicle Red & Black had already commenced.

Red & Black is majority controlled by private equity firm Permira [PERM.UL].

Earlier on Monday, a source told Reuters that Permira was selling a Hugo Boss stake worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) at price range of 112-118.6 euros per share.

Hugo Boss also said seven percent of the company’s shares would be owned by entities belonging to Marzotto family.

Italy’s Marzotto family has gradually bought up Hugo Boss shares, taking advantage of private equity firm Permira’s gradual exit.

Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.