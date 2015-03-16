FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permira launches 1 billion euro Hugo Boss share sale - source
March 16, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Permira launches 1 billion euro Hugo Boss share sale - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European private equity fund Permira [PERM.UL] is selling off its remaining shares in luxury clothing retailer Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE), worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A price range of 112-118.6 euros per share has been set for the deal, representing a maximum discount of 5.6 percent. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and UBS UBSG.VX are running the sale, the source added. ($1 = 0.9438 Euros)

Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Matt Scuffham

