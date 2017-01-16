Hugo Boss gets boost from sales rise in China, UK

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) rose 7 percent on Monday after it said it expected operating 2016 profit to fall by less than it feared due to fourth-quarter sales recovering in China and in Britain.

Revenue in Asia rose by a currency-adjusted 5 percent in the fourth quarter, recovering from a 3 percent fall in the third quarter, after it cut prices in China to be closer to European and U.S. levels.

It said like-for-like sales had risen close to 20 percent in mainland China, adjusted for currency effects. It forecast operating profit for 2016 would reach the upper end of its forecast for a decline of between 17 and 23 percent. It publishes final 2016 results on March 9.

Shares in the company, which fell last year after a series of profit warnings, were up 7 percent by 0812 GMT (03:12 a.m. ET)

Mark Langer, who took over as chief executive in May, is returning Hugo Boss to its roots selling smart men's suits, reversing the course of predecessor Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, who sought to make the premium label more of a luxury brand and invested heavily in promoting its womenswear.

"Fourth quarter results underline that we are on the right track," Langer said in a statement.

Chinese customers, the biggest buyers of luxury goods who make up more than a third of global demand, have been re-opening their wallets, luxury groups have said in recent months, spurred in part by government policies encouraging local consumption.

Hugo Boss said fourth-quarter sales fell 3 percent to 725 million euros ($769 million), a decline of 1 percent on a currency adjusted basis, but an improvement on a third-quarter currency-adjusted fall of 6 percent.

In addition to China, Hugo Boss highlighted strong sales growth in Britain, which helped sales in Europe rise a currency-adjusted 2 percent.

Other premium brands like Britain's Burberry (BRBY.L) have also reported a boost to sales from tourists coming to the country to shop to take advantage of a fall in the pound since the country's vote to leave the European Union.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)