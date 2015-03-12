FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss says could reach $3.2 billion sales in 2016
March 12, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss says could reach $3.2 billion sales in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai in this August 23, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

METZINGEN, Germany (Reuters) - The chief executive of Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said the 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) sales target, which the group initially aimed for in the current year and scrapped on Thursday, should be possible to reach in 2016.

The fashion group, which makes nearly 20 percent of its sales in the United States, expects a slightly positive profit impact from the weak euro in 2015, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs also said in a press conference on Thursday.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

