Hugo Boss says European business developed well since January
March 13, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hugo Boss says European business developed well since January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

METZINGEN, Germany (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) had an “extraordinarily pleasing” start to 2014 at its important European business, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said at a press conference on Thursday.

Europe, which makes up 60 percent of the group’s sales, already developed very positively last year, Chief Financial Officer Mark Langer said in February, as opposed to the United States where growth slowed and to China where business remained subdued.

The Chinese business started well in January, CEO Lahrs said on Thursday, although consumers remained uncertain.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

