Hugo Boss says Europe, China are reasons for cautious outlook
#Business News
March 14, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

Hugo Boss says Europe, China are reasons for cautious outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

METZINGEN, Germany (Reuters) - Faltering consumer confidence in Europe and China is the main reason that German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) did not give as confident an outlook as investors expected for 2013, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We still have tense markets in Europe,” Claus Dietrich-Lahrs told Reuters.

In China, he said, the whole country had been turned on its head by the change in government, which had led to investments being re-considered as new people took over key roles in business.

“We’re seeing some signs of activity improving in Hong Kong, but the south and east remains fairly quiet,” he said.

Shares in Hugo Boss fell 1.7 percent on Thursday after it predicted sales and core profits would grow by less than 10 percent this year.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Hendrik Sackmann

