China Huishan Dairy to price $1.3 billion Hong Kong IPO near top: IFR
September 18, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 4 years ago

China Huishan Dairy to price $1.3 billion Hong Kong IPO near top: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy (6863.HK), which owns the country’s second largest herd of dairy cows, is set to price its up to $1.3 billion IPO at or very close to the top of an indicative range, IFR reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The planned Hong Kong listing has an indicative range of HK$2.28-$2.67, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Huishan Dairy hired Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC (HSBA.L), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and UBS UBSN.VX as sponsors and joint global coordinators of the IPO. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and Jefferies will also act as joint bookrunners.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

