China's Huishang Bank files for up to $2 billion HK IPO: IFR
#Business News
August 26, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

China's Huishang Bank files for up to $2 billion HK IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Huishang Bank has filed an application for a Hong Kong initial public offering that could be worth between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The Hefei-based city commercial lender filed the so-called A1 listing application form with the Hong Kong stock exchange ahead of a planned IPO at the end of the year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Huishang Bank has also added nine banks to the roster helping to underwrite the deal, including BoCom International, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup (C.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L), IFR said.

The lender had hired in June BOC International, Citic Securities International, JPMorgan (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS UBSN.VX as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
