FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hulu may launch ad-free service for about $12-$14 a month: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 17, 2015 / 9:34 AM / 2 years ago

Hulu may launch ad-free service for about $12-$14 a month: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Video streaming service provider Hulu is exploring plans to add an advertisement-free option to its service for a monthly subscription of about $12-$14, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Codenamed “NOAH”, which expands to “No Ads Hulu”, the ad-free service may be launched as early as this fall, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, Hulu’s owners still believe in the ad-supported version of the service and aim to use data to make advertising more relevant to viewers, the newspaper said.

Hulu is a joint venture owned by Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox Inc’s Fox Broadcasting, and Walt Disney Co’s ABC.

Representatives of Hulu, Walt Disney, Comcast and 21st Century Fox could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.