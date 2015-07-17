Hulu may launch ad-free service for about $12-$14 a month: WSJ

(Reuters) - Video streaming service provider Hulu is exploring plans to add an advertisement-free option to its service for a monthly subscription of about $12-$14, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Codenamed “NOAH”, which expands to “No Ads Hulu”, the ad-free service may be launched as early as this fall, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, Hulu’s owners still believe in the ad-supported version of the service and aim to use data to make advertising more relevant to viewers, the newspaper said.

Hulu is a joint venture owned by Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox Inc’s Fox Broadcasting, and Walt Disney Co’s ABC.

Representatives of Hulu, Walt Disney, Comcast and 21st Century Fox could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.