Hulu in talks to sell stake to Time Warner: WSJ

The HULU Plus app is played on a Samsung Galaxy phone in this photo-illustration in New York, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Hulu is looking to sell a stake to Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) in talks that would value the video-streaming service provider at above $5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks include cash investment and content licensing, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lm7XhX)

Time Warner would be an equal stakeholder with other current Hulu owners, the newspaper reported.

Time Warner declined to comment, while Hulu was not immediately available to comment.