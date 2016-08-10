Judge sets Aetna-Humana antitrust trial date for December 5

A trader points up at a display on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 20, 2012.

Washington DC (Reuters) - The U.S. District Court judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's case to block Aetna Inc.'s (AET.N) $34 billion purchase of Humana Inc. (HUM.N) has set a trial date for Dec. 5, 2016, later than the companies had requested.

Aetna and Humana are fighting the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit asserting that combining the two companies will harm consumers and raise prices. The companies were seeking an earlier date for the trial to increase the possibility of closing the deal within their target timeframe.

Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said during a hearing on Wednesday that the companies had failed to define any harm that would be caused by setting the date in December.