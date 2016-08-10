FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judge sets Aetna-Humana antitrust trial date for December 5
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 10, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Judge sets Aetna-Humana antitrust trial date for December 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader points up at a display on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 20, 2012.Brendan McDermid

Washington DC (Reuters) - The U.S. District Court judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's case to block Aetna Inc.'s (AET.N) $34 billion purchase of Humana Inc. (HUM.N) has set a trial date for Dec. 5, 2016, later than the companies had requested.

Aetna and Humana are fighting the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit asserting that combining the two companies will harm consumers and raise prices. The companies were seeking an earlier date for the trial to increase the possibility of closing the deal within their target timeframe.

Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said during a hearing on Wednesday that the companies had failed to define any harm that would be caused by setting the date in December.

Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington D.C.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.