Humana cuts outlook on hospital lawsuit settlement

(Reuters) - Humana Inc (HUM.N) cut its earnings forecasts on Monday, citing the costs from resolving a lawsuit by a group of hospitals over reimbursement rates by its military division for outpatient services.

The company expects to incur an expense of about $45 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter to resolve the lawsuit in federal court in Florida.

Humana cut its second-quarter earnings per share forecast to a range of $1.98 to $2.08 from $2.15 to $2.25, and its full-year outlook to $7.38 to $7.58 from $7.55 to $7.75.

About 300 hospitals represented by Sacred Heart Health System Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) and other operators accused Humana’s military healthcare division of breaching reimbursement agreements for non-surgical outpatient services, according to court documents.

Shares of Humana were up $1, or 1.3 percent, at $75.52 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.