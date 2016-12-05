A trader points up at a display on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON Attorneys for the Justice Department argued to a judge on Monday that health insurer Aetna Inc's planned acquisition of Humana Inc violated antitrust law for its Medicare and Obamacare exchange businesses, kicking off a trial expected to last weeks.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in July asking the court to stop Aetna's $34 billion deal for Humana, arguing that it would lead to higher prices for people in Medicare and the individual insurance program created under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Justice Department lawyer Craig Conrath told Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that traditional government-managed Medicare does not compete with Medicare Advantage, which is managed by insurance companies.

Aetna has argued that Medicare Advantage competes with the government's traditional Medicare program for elderly or disabled patients. It also is selling Medicare plans in some regions to Molina Healthcare Co, a move Conrath said would not help sustain competition.

Humana is the second largest Medicare Advantage insurer while Aetna is the fourth, and the two compete in more than 600 counties, the government said in its complaint. Eight states and Washington, DC joined the government in the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Caroline Humer)