#World News
May 23, 2016 / 9:12 AM / a year ago

Turkey expects fairer sharing of burden on refugees: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 17, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey expects a fairer sharing of the burden of dealing with refugees, President Tayyip Erdogan told a humanitarian summit in Istanbul, reiterating that his country is hosting the highest number of refugees in the world.

"We have not been able to receive the necessary support and contribution from the international community on the refugee crisis, and we now expect a fairer sharing of the burden," Erdogan told the UN summit, attended by global government and business leaders, aid agencies and donors.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
