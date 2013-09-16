FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Humberto turns back into tropical storm: NHC
September 16, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Humberto turns back into tropical storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Humberto, the first hurricane of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has become a tropical storm again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm was expected to slowly strengthen during next 48 hours while turning north-northwest, NHC added.

Humberto was located about 1,200 miles southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Ratul Ray Chaudhuri, in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

