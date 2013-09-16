Humberto turns back into tropical storm: NHC

(Reuters) - Humberto, the first hurricane of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, has become a tropical storm again, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm was expected to slowly strengthen during next 48 hours while turning north-northwest, NHC added.

Humberto was located about 1,200 miles southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecasters said.