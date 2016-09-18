FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2016 / 1:53 PM / a year ago

Four die as two small airplanes crash near Budapest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Four people were killed on Sunday as two small airplanes crashed into each other near Godollo town, 30 km (19 miles) east of Budapest, authorities said.

The accident happened during the final day of a parachutist competition. A plane was returning to base after parachutists had safely jumped. It was flying at a height of 600-metres (656 yards) when air control lost contact with it, aviation authority spokeswoman Erika Bajko told Reuters.

The pilot of that plane died. The three who died in the other plane, which was not taking part in the competition, were two adults and a child, Bajko said.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

"The first findings on the scene seem to underpin that the two planes collided," Bajko said.

Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
