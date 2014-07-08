FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary identifies fresh case of anthrax in beef
July 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary identifies fresh case of anthrax in beef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - An infection of deadly anthrax has been identified in beef in Heves county in eastern Hungary and one person showing symptoms is receiving medical treatment, the veterinary authority NEBIH said in a statement on its website late on Monday.

It said the disease was identified in a cow slaughtered in a home. Last week anthrax was identified in frozen beef in a different part of Hungary after two cattle were slaughtered illegally on a farm. [ID:nL6N0PF1FH]

NEBIH said the two cases were not related. It said animals are infected via feedstock, such as by grazing in contaminated fields. The anthrax bacteria can spread after floods or during longer periods of drought when wells become contaminated, the authority said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Goodman

