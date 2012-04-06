FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four reported killed, three wounded in Hungary attack
April 6, 2012 / 10:05 AM / in 6 years

Four reported killed, three wounded in Hungary attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Anti-terrorism police were dispatched to a village in Hungary on Friday after a man killed four members of the same family and wounded at least three others, national news agency MTI reported citing an ambulance spokesman.

MTI said the squad had arrived at the village of Kulcs, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Budapest, and that the attacker, who has not been identified, may be holding hostages.

A police spokeswoman from Fejer county, where the village is located, told Reuters that police were investigating a homicide.

“We are after the perpetrator of a very serious, multiple homicide. We know who the perpetrator is and will publish his photo soon on our website,” the spokeswoman, Agnes Szabo, said.

TV station HirTV said the killings took place in a family home where seven people lived, but said the motive of the attack and the circumstances were unclear.

A spokesman for the anti-terrorism police declined to comment on the incident. A spokesman for the ambulance service was not immediately reachable.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Osborn

