FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hungarian banks on track for profitable 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 29, 2016 / 3:17 PM / 8 months ago

Hungarian banks on track for profitable 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association Mihaly Patai gestures during a news conference in Budapest, May 30, 2011.Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian banks are on track for another profitable year in 2017, the head of the local Banking Association told Reuters, adding that six lenders were preparing to sell large chunks of distressed mortgages to clean up their books.

"I am not saying we are set for seven years of prosperity, but this year we have embarked on a course of normalcy and this will continue next year," Hungarian Banking Association Chairman Mihaly Patai said on Thursday.

Patai, who is also the head of UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) local subsidiary, Hungary's second-biggest lender by assets, said the sector could post an average return on equity (ROE) of 6-7 percent next year, down from an expected 9-10 percent in 2016.

Profits would be lower because one-off factors, such as the large-scale release of provisions linked to problematic foreign currency loans, would not be repeated next year, Patai said in an interview in his office in central Budapest.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.