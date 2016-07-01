Four soldiers killed in blast at Hungarian firing range

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Four soldiers were killed and one injured in an explosion at a military firing range in eastern Hungary on Friday, officials said.
All five victims were bomb disposal experts, prosecutors' spokeswoman Andrea Nagy said in confirming the deaths first reported by state media.
She said police were investigating the cause of the blast though no criminal activity was suspected. State media described the explosion as an accident.
Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Heinrich