a year ago
Hungary PM says no link between migrant crisis, Budapest blast
#World News
September 27, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Hungary PM says no link between migrant crisis, Budapest blast

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, August 26, 2016. Picture taken on August 26, 2016.Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday he saw no sign that the migrant crisis had anything to do with an explosion on Saturday night in central Budapest, which wounded two police officers.

"No sign points to any link between the migrant crisis and the explosion," said Orban, whose government has vilified immigrants and linked them to terrorism. "We may not be able to exclude it but there is no sign of that now."

"Whatever the motives of the perpetrator, it is a heinous act... I instructed the interior minister to capture him, hunt him down and extract out of him what he did and why," Orban told public television.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
