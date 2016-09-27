Hungary PM says no link between migrant crisis, Budapest blast

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday he saw no sign that the migrant crisis had anything to do with an explosion on Saturday night in central Budapest, which wounded two police officers.

"No sign points to any link between the migrant crisis and the explosion," said Orban, whose government has vilified immigrants and linked them to terrorism. "We may not be able to exclude it but there is no sign of that now."

"Whatever the motives of the perpetrator, it is a heinous act... I instructed the interior minister to capture him, hunt him down and extract out of him what he did and why," Orban told public television.