7 months ago
EU, UK need widest possible free trade deal, Hungary says
January 18, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

EU, UK need widest possible free trade deal, Hungary says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hungary's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, November 30, 2016.Jason Lee

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday the European Union and Britain should strive for the widest, most comprehensive possible free trade deal in the wake of Britain's impending exit from the bloc, or Europe risks economic harm.

He added that even though Brexit was "bad news for Europe as well as Hungary" the European Union must not penalize London in any way for the decision, and urged close cooperation between Europe and Britain in the areas of security and labor.

Szijjarto warned that the UK is likely to make quick trade deals with other nations, posing a risk to Europe if it proves less competitive.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans

